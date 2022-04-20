Race for Gyeonggi governor tight within margin of error
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Kim Eun-hye of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) and former finance minister Kim Dong-yeon are running neck and neck in a hypothetical two-way race for the governorship of Gyeonggi Province in the June local elections, a survey showed Wednesday.
According to the survey of 812 adults, conducted by Realmeter on Monday and Tuesday, Kim of the PPP led the former finance minister Kim 43.1 percent to 42.7 percent, which was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
In another hypothetical two-way race between the ex-minister Kim and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min of the PPP, Kim led Yoo 40.6 percent to 36.2 percent, according to the survey. The 4.4 percent gap was also within the margin of error.
The PPP's two potential candidates for the Gyeonggi governorship -- Kim and Yoo -- held their final TV debate on Tuesday and the PPP candidate will be chosen on Friday by a vote of party members.
The former finance minister Kim, head of the minor New Wave Party, withdrew his candidacy in this year's presidential election to support the liberal Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung.
