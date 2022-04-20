Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,974 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:26 April 20, 2022

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 1,974 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 121,581

The new cases included 1,357 from the Army, 231 from the Air Force, 176 from the Navy, 112 from the Marine Corps, and 92 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also four cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and one each from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and the ministry.

Currently, 8,733 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, service members wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a gym in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

