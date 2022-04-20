WMO adopts Gaenari as new typhoon name to replace Goni
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has adopted Gaenari, the Korean word for the native yellow flowering tree known as forsythia koreana, as a new typhoon name to replace Goni, the South Korean weather agency said Wednesday.
The WMO maintains rotating lists of names to label tropical cyclones in each region. If a typhoon is too devastating, then its name is retired and replaced by a new one, with 14 members of the body's typhoon committee each contributing 10 names.
Goni, a Korean word for swan contributed by South Korea, retired after Super Typhoon Goni in the Philippines in 2020 killed more than a dozen people and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.
South Korea proposed Gaenari as a substitute through a public contest last year, and the typhoon committee has formally adopted it in a recent session, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
The turn of Gaenari will come after 111 tropical cyclones are identified and named by the WMO in the future. Given a total of 25 typhoons each year on average, it is expected to take at least four years to see a typhoon named Gaenari.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
Life imprisonment finalized for stalking murderer of 3 women
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Elementary school teacher given 7-yr prison term for luring teenagers into filming sexually abusive material
-
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
First items moved into Moon's retirement home compound