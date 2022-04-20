KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 38,450 0
DB HiTek 72,500 0
CJ 89,000 UP 1,100
SK hynix 112,500 0
Youngpoong 721,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,700 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,900 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,450 UP 50
Kogas 41,050 UP 100
Hanwha 30,600 0
KCC 328,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 87,600 DN 700
NEXENTIRE 6,880 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 97,600 DN 400
ORION Holdings 14,950 UP 450
GCH Corp 22,550 UP 50
LOTTE 33,700 UP 350
SGBC 77,200 0
Nongshim 319,000 UP 6,000
Hyosung 84,000 UP 300
LotteChilsung 187,500 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 183,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 47,150 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,290 UP 170
POSCO Holdings 289,500 UP 1,000
SLCORP 25,700 UP 250
Yuhan 59,200 DN 600
DB INSURANCE 66,400 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 19,000 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 1,750 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 32,200 DN 100
Daesang 25,750 UP 1,250
SKNetworks 4,890 0
BukwangPharm 11,900 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 89,600 DN 900
Daewoong 30,200 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 89,500 UP 2,200
ShinhanGroup 40,950 UP 300
HITEJINRO 37,000 UP 800
