KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 128,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 96,700 UP 700
DL 59,300 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,000 DN 250
KIA CORP. 80,100 UP 2,000
Boryung 13,250 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,700 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,950 UP 300
Shinsegae 260,000 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,020,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,200 DN 20
KAL 31,450 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,010 0
LG Corp. 74,400 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 126,500 DN 3,500
HANJINKAL 56,900 DN 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 24,350 UP 5,600
SamsungElec 67,400 UP 100
SK Discovery 41,000 UP 150
HtlShilla 83,000 DN 600
DongwonInd 246,500 UP 1,000
LS 59,600 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES149000 DN4500
GC Corp 188,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 41,150 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 607,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 159,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,260 DN 40
SKC 152,000 DN 500
GS Retail 29,250 UP 250
Ottogi 475,000 UP 7,500
NHIS 10,950 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 6,620 DN 140
Hanmi Science 50,500 UP 300
Hanssem 80,100 DN 200
KSOE 96,700 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,650 DN 250
MS IND 21,750 UP 500
OCI 101,000 UP 2,100
LS ELECTRIC 45,650 DN 150
