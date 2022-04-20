KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 650,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,210 DN 140
SamsungElecMech 160,500 UP 3,500
HyundaiMipoDock 87,700 DN 2,800
KumhoPetrochem 151,500 DN 2,500
IS DONGSEO 52,700 DN 1,000
S-Oil 104,500 DN 500
LG Innotek 391,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 194,000 DN 1,000
HMM 27,400 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 69,600 UP 2,500
Mobis 213,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,800 DN 1,200
S-1 68,200 DN 700
ZINUS 67,000 DN 900
Hanchem 230,500 DN 500
DWS 60,200 DN 800
KEPCO 21,300 DN 400
SamsungSecu 40,100 DN 750
SKTelecom 61,300 UP 900
SNT MOTIV 47,200 UP 600
HyundaiElev 36,350 DN 300
DONGSUH 27,900 UP 900
SamsungEng 24,250 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 DN 500
PanOcean 6,720 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 33,300 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 25,350 UP 950
KT 36,300 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL33000 0
LOTTE TOUR 17,250 DN 50
LG Uplus 14,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,300 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 139,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,400 DN 1,400
KUMHOTIRE 4,145 DN 105
Hanon Systems 11,700 UP 150
SK 257,000 UP 6,000
ShinpoongPharm 32,950 0
Handsome 37,250 UP 50
