KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 21,250 UP 200
COWAY 66,400 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,200 UP 1,700
IBK 11,350 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,900 DN 300
NAVER 315,500 UP 3,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 172,000 DN 1,500
LG Display 18,950 UP 50
Kakao 95,100 0
NCsoft 440,000 UP 500
KIWOOM 97,200 DN 600
DSME 27,100 DN 750
HDSINFRA 6,440 DN 60
KT&G 80,900 DN 200
DWEC 6,380 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,800 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 407,000 UP 12,500
KEPCO KPS 38,000 DN 550
LGH&H 921,000 UP 18,000
LGCHEM 505,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 74,800 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,000 DN 100
DHICO 21,650 UP 300
Doosanfc 36,650 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,250 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 159,500 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 22,850 UP 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,100 UP 700
KIH 74,700 DN 500
GS 44,500 UP 50
CJ CGV 28,050 UP 150
LIG Nex1 75,100 DN 2,300
Fila Holdings 35,000 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,750 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,115 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 166,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 20,600 UP 100
SK Innovation 218,000 DN 2,000
