KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 33,800 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 60,000 UP 300
Hansae 26,900 DN 200
Youngone Corp 49,500 DN 500
CSWIND 61,800 DN 400
GKL 15,450 0
KOLON IND 60,300 0
HanmiPharm 303,500 DN 500
Meritz Financial 37,800 DN 3,200
BNK Financial Group 7,960 DN 30
emart 136,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY345 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 47,100 DN 200
PIAM 49,850 UP 900
DoubleUGames 52,200 DN 100
CUCKOO 18,800 DN 300
COSMAX 85,500 DN 400
MANDO 55,500 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 805,000 DN 20,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,600 DN 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,650 DN 300
Netmarble 101,500 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 258,000 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 0
ORION 93,500 UP 4,600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,950 DN 250
BGF Retail 182,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 129,000 0
HDC-OP 14,550 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 420,500 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 502,000 DN 2,000
SKBS 134,000 DN 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 16,000 UP 200
KakaoBank 45,150 DN 450
HYBE 264,000 DN 16,000
SK ie technology 120,000 DN 1,500
LG Energy Solution 436,500 UP 1,000
DL E&C 59,100 DN 500
kakaopay 125,000 DN 4,000
SKSQUARE 56,700 UP 200
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
Life imprisonment finalized for stalking murderer of 3 women
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
First items moved into Moon's retirement home compound
-
Girl group aespa to perform at Coachella music festival