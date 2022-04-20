S. Korean Bond Yields on April 20, 2022
All News 16:33 April 20, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.997 1.995 +0.2
2-year TB 2.758 2.782 -2.4
3-year TB 2.957 2.981 -2.4
10-year TB 3.313 3.350 -3.7
2-year MSB 2.747 2.785 -3.8
3-year CB (AA-) 3.662 3.671 -0.9
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
