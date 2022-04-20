Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Household to acquire U.S. cosmetics firm

All News 17:18 April 20, 2022

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. said Wednesday it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. cosmetics firm The Creme Shop to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

LG Household will acquire a 65 percent stake in The Creme Shop for 148.5 billion won (US$120 million) on May 31, with a call option to take over the remaining 35 percent stake five years later, the company said in a statement.

The Creme Shop, established by a Korean-American in 2012, sells cosmetics and beauty products to customers aged from their late teens to their 30s.

This file photo provided by LG Household & Health Care shows cosmetics products made by The Creme Shop. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


