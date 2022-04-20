LG Household to acquire U.S. cosmetics firm
All News 17:18 April 20, 2022
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. said Wednesday it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. cosmetics firm The Creme Shop to expand its presence in the U.S. market.
LG Household will acquire a 65 percent stake in The Creme Shop for 148.5 billion won (US$120 million) on May 31, with a call option to take over the remaining 35 percent stake five years later, the company said in a statement.
The Creme Shop, established by a Korean-American in 2012, sells cosmetics and beauty products to customers aged from their late teens to their 30s.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
Life imprisonment finalized for stalking murderer of 3 women
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month
-
First items moved into Moon's retirement home compound
-
N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests