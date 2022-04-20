Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
Yoon visits liberal Jeolla provinces for first time since election
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol traveled to the southwestern Jeolla provinces on Wednesday to meet with locals on a trip that is also seen as aimed at offering support to candidates running in the June local elections.
On the first leg of what will be a three-day trip, Yoon headed to Jeonju, where he visited the National Pension Service, before heading to Gwangju and Yeongam to visit industrial sites.
Yoon has private dinner with U.S. envoy for N. Korea
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol had a private dinner with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim and reaffirmed the need to maintain close bilateral relations, officials said Wednesday.
The dinner was held at the home of Deputy National Assembly Speaker Chung Jin-suk on Tuesday as part of Kim's five-day visit to the country.
Disabled advocacy group to resume rush-hour subway protests
SEOUL -- A disabled advocacy group decided to resume daily rush-hour subway-riding protests on Thursday, calling upon President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team to come up with more concrete policy suggestions for people with disabilities, officials said.
Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) said it will hold protests at Gyeongbokgung Station on Line 3, City Hall Station on Line 2 and Gwanghwamun Station on Line 5 in central Seoul from Thursday at 7 a.m.
N. Korea could employ tactical nukes to overcome military inferiority: expert
SEOUL -- North Korea could employ tactical nuclear arms in a contingency as part of efforts to offset its weaknesses in the face of the superior conventional military capabilities of South Korea and the United States, a government expert said Wednesday.
Lee Sang-min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA), made the remarks after North Korea recently claimed to have tested a new tactical guided weapon to enhance its tactical nuclear operations.
Regulator sees fractional ownership in music copyrights as investment
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator said Wednesday that fractional ownership in the copyrights of K-pop music is categorized as an investment, adding that proper measures must be put in place to protect investors.
Music Cow Inc., the country's first music copyright trading platform, has drawn keen attention from many young people as they can buy and sell ownership in music copyrights that Music Cow holds in public auctions or on the platform. The company is currently preparing for an initial public offering.
Defense minister nominee says he does not advocate scrapping 2018 inter-Korean military deal
SEOUL -- Defense Minister nominee Lee Jong-sup has said he does not advocate scrapping a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement, a document showed Wednesday.
In written answers to lawmakers' questions, Lee said he instead plans to verify whether the terms of the agreement are being implemented faithfully to meet its aim of reducing tensions and building confidence between North and South Korea.
Public tours of Cheong Wa Dae to begin next month after presidential office relocation
SEOUL -- The presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae will open to the public on May 10 in line with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's pledge to return the compound to the people and relocate the presidential office, officials said Wednesday.
Officials of the presidential transition committee and the National Police Agency have decided to open the compound at 10 a.m. on Yoon's inauguration day for two-hour public tours that will take up to 6,500 visitors per tour for a total of up to 39,000 people a day.
(LEAD) Seoul shares end nearly flat amid global uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed nearly flat Wednesday as investors took a wait-and-see approach over the global economic slowdown and the U.S. central bank's monetary tightening. The Korean won went up against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.2 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,718.69 points.
