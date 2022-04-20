Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Taiwanese network apologizes over improper image of S. Korean nat'l flag in news coverage

All News 19:25 April 20, 2022

BEIJING, April 20 (Yonhap) -- A Taiwanese cable TV network has issued an apology for broadcasting an improperly edited image of the South Korean national flag in a recent broadcast.

TVBS, the Taipei-based broadcaster, posted an apology Tuesday in both Chinese and Korean on its official website for having recently aired the graphic of the Taegeukgi, the South Korean national flag, with a supposed image of the COVID-19 virus superimposed over it.

"We want to relay our sincerest apology to the South Korean people for the improper handling of the program," the station said. It added the image has been deleted and the company has engaged in an internal review.

The image was aired on a recent broadcast of the network's "Focus Global News" program. The apology was made after several South Korean media outlets pointed out the questionable editing of the Korean flag.

This screenshot from a recent news broadcast by Taiwanese network TVBS shows a graphic of the South Korean national flag with a supposed image of the COVID-19 virus superimposed over it. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#TVBS #South Korean flag
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!