Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon approves appointment of new central bank chief

All News 19:43 April 20, 2022

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in approved the appointment of Rhee Chang-yong as the new head of the central bank Wednesday.

Moon confirmed his appointment of Rhee as the new governor of the Bank of Korea (BOK) at around 6:30 p.m., presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a text message sent to reporters.

Rhee, former director of the Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund, will officially begin his four-year tenure following his inauguration ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Rhee Chang-yong, nominee for the governor of the Bank of Korea, speaks during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 19, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

His parliamentary confirmation hearing took place Tuesday. The National Assembly's planning and finance committee adopted a report on the findings of the hearing, which was largely considered a formality.

Rhee, 61, is succeeding Lee Ju-yeol, who has been at the BOK helm for eight years.
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Bank of Korea #Moon Jae-in #Rhee Chang-yong
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!