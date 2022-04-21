Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:12 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Rep. Min Hyung-bae bolts from party in disguised defection -- Democratic Party's ploy to push for passage of bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP Rep. Min Hyung-bae leaves party in disguised defection; Justice Party calls it 'democracy terrorism' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Democratic Party's ploy through disguised defection ... doubles down on bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights (Donga Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party's ploy through disguised defection to push for bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Democratic Party pushes ahead with bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights -- this time through Min Hyung-bae's defection (Segye Times)
-- As Rep. Yang Hyang-ja refuses, Democratic Party Rep. Min Hyung-bae defects from party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Large ruling party employs ploy to push for bill to strip prosecution of investigative rights even through member defection (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party pushes for legislation even through Min Hyung-bae's disguised defection from party (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon gov't calls for mask mandate removal; transition team wants to retain it (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Incoming Yoon gov't to extend service life of 18 nuclear power plants (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Transition team puts brakes on mask mandate removal plan, calls for caution (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Junior prosecutors slam DP's reform bill (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- DP resorts to opposition cosplay to ram through prosecution bill (Korea Herald)
-- What will be South Korea's stance on Taiwan? (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!