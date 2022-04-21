(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 21)

Lee stressed the need to reduce the household debt, which reached a record high of 1,862 trillion won ($1,500 billion) at the end of last year. The debt has shown a slower growth recently, but it still remains a ticking financial time bomb. So it is necessary to ensure a soft landing, especially when higher interest rates will increase individual borrowers' debt payments. Financial authorities should be careful in easing lending restrictions on households. The incoming government also needs to take a cautious approach to easing regulations on the housing market to prevent home prices from rising again.

