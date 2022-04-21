(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 21)
Grim economic outlook
: Take proper steps to address downside risks
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its 2022 growth projection for Korea to 2.5 percent Tuesday, from its earlier forecast of 3 percent made in January. In its World Economic Report, the IMF revised up Korea's inflation to 4 percent from 3.1 percent. This means the economy has entered a dark tunnel of low growth and high inflation.
Citing the impact of Russia's protracted invasion of Ukraine coupled with inflation, the IMF also slashed the growth outlook for advanced economies to 3.3 percent from 5.2 percent. The United States was expected to register a 3.7 percent growth for 2022, down from 5.7 percent a year earlier.
"Global growth is expected to slow significantly in 2022, largely as a consequence of the war in Ukraine," the IMF said in the report. Its top economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said, "This crisis unfolds even as the global economy has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic." He said inflation poses a "clear and present" danger to many economies and is expected to remain elevated "for much longer." He added ending the war should be the most immediate priority.
The ongoing war in Ukraine has been causing a global supply-demand imbalance, prompting spikes in prices of crude oil and grains. Worse still, the expected economic slowdown in China is posing another daunting challenge to the Korean economy as China is the nation's largest trading partner. With its heavy reliance on exports, Korea will remain highly vulnerable should such adverse global factors persist with no signs of easing in the foreseeable future.
These downside risks pose grave challenges to the incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol. It is hard to maintain stable economic growth without taming inflation. Yet, the new administration should refrain from increasing fiscal spending to keep Yoon's campaign promises such as compensating small businesses for their losses caused by COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, we need to face the stern reality as it is. The central bank should keep tightening its monetary policy further to bring soaring consumer prices under control.
Lee Chang-yong, the governor nominee for the Bank of Korea, has underlined the need to regain price stability by raising the key interest rate, though it may be an "unpopular" policy. During a National Assembly confirmation hearing Tuesday, Lee suggested that a pan-governmental taskforce be formed to discuss ways of fighting inflation and the snowballing debt among individuals and enterprises.
Lee stressed the need to reduce the household debt, which reached a record high of 1,862 trillion won ($1,500 billion) at the end of last year. The debt has shown a slower growth recently, but it still remains a ticking financial time bomb. So it is necessary to ensure a soft landing, especially when higher interest rates will increase individual borrowers' debt payments. Financial authorities should be careful in easing lending restrictions on households. The incoming government also needs to take a cautious approach to easing regulations on the housing market to prevent home prices from rising again.
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Life imprisonment finalized for stalking murderer of 3 women
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Transition team slams gov't's lifting of social distancing rules
-
N. Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, satellite imagery suggests
-
Russian, Chinese warplanes entered S. Korea's air defense zone last month