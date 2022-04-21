Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 1st home run of season

Kim had eight home runs in 117 games last year as a big league rookie. He had been among the top slugging infielders in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) before making the jump to the majors. Kim blasted a career-high 30 home runs in 2020. Of his six full seasons in the KBO, Kim had at least 20 home runs four times and finished with 19 home runs in each of the two other campaigns.

