Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/11 Sunny 20

Incheon 19/11 Sunny 10

Suwon 23/08 Sunny 20

Cheongju 24/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 23/09 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 24/06 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/14 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 23/10 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 22/11 Cloudy 20

Jeju 18/14 Rain 60

Daegu 21/12 Sunny 20

Busan 18/14 Sunny 60

