Exports surge 17 pct in first 20 days of April
All News 09:05 April 21, 2022
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 16.9 percent in the first 20 days of April from a year earlier on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$36.3 billion in the April 1-20 period, compared with $31 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
