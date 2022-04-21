The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 April 21, 2022
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.53 1.53
2-M 1.58 1.58
3-M 1.66 1.65
6-M 1.85 1.85
12-M 2.34 2.35
(END)
