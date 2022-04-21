PPP nominates candidates for South, North Chungcheong governors, Daejeon mayor
All News 11:16 April 21, 2022
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The conservative People Power Party (PPP) said Thursday that it has nominated candidates for South Chungcheong and North Chungcheong governors as well as Daejeon mayor for the June 1 local elections.
Rep. Kim Tae-heum, a three-term lawmaker, was nominated as candidate for South Chungcheong governorship, while former four-term lawmaker Kim Young-hwan was nominated as candidate for the North Chungcheong governorship.
The nomination for Daejeon mayor went to former two-term lawmaker Lee Jang-woo.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
