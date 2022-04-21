Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PPP nominates candidates for South, North Chungcheong governors, Daejeon mayor

All News 11:16 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The conservative People Power Party (PPP) said Thursday that it has nominated candidates for South Chungcheong and North Chungcheong governors as well as Daejeon mayor for the June 1 local elections.

Rep. Kim Tae-heum, a three-term lawmaker, was nominated as candidate for South Chungcheong governorship, while former four-term lawmaker Kim Young-hwan was nominated as candidate for the North Chungcheong governorship.

The nomination for Daejeon mayor went to former two-term lawmaker Lee Jang-woo.

Officials from the Gyeonggi provincial election management committee stage a campaign to promote voter participation in the June 1 local elections in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#PPP-local elections
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!