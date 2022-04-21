Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon formally appoints new BOK chief

All News 11:36 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in formally appointed a former veteran International Monetary Fund official, Rhee Chang-yong, as new head of the Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday after the National Assembly adopted a report on his confirmation hearing.

Rhee, former director of the Asia and Pacific department at the IMF, was nominated last month to succeed former BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol, whose term ended on March 31.

During a parliamentary hearing, Rhee said the BOK will continue to tighten its monetary policy to tame inflation but indicated that the pace of policy tightening may be adjusted to prop up economic growth.

Rhee took office later Thursday after an inauguration ceremony.

President Moon Jae-in (L) and Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong pose for the camera after Moon formally appoints Rhee as the central bank's new chief on April 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

