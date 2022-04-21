(LEAD) S. Korea expresses 'deep regret' over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
(ATTN: UPDATES with FM nominee's remarks in paras 5-6)
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday voiced regret over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ritual offering to a war-linked shrine that is considered a symbol of Japan's militaristic past.
The government "expresses deep disappointment and regret" that Japan's "responsible" leaders have once again sent offerings, or paid respects, to the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies the country's aggression and enshrines war criminals, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement.
South Korea "strongly urges" them to face up to history and demonstrate remorse "with action" over Japan's wartime history, he adde.
Earlier in the day, Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine in Tokyo on the occasion of the spring festival, while his predecessor Shinzo Abe visited it.
Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin also pointed out the shrine "beautifies" Japan's imperialism and called on Tokyo to take a sincere and humble attitude on the issue.
"Japan should face up to its past history, and it will have to show humble remorse and a humble attitude," Park told reporters when asked about the matter.
The Yasukuni Shrine honors Japan's war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals. Japanese politicians' visits to the shrine have drawn strong condemnation, especially from South Korea and China.
