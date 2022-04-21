Military reports 1,336 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:10 April 21, 2022
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 1,336 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 122,917.
The new cases included 810 from the Army, 186 from the Air Force, 152 from the Navy, 113 from the Marine Corps and 68 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also six cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the ministry.
Currently, 8,368 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
