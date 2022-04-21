KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 85,400 UP 1,400
LOTTE 34,100 UP 400
GCH Corp 22,450 DN 100
LotteChilsung 189,000 UP 1,500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,250 UP 50
KAL 31,800 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,020 UP 10
LG Corp. 75,100 UP 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,000 UP 3,500
Boryung 13,200 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,200 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,500 UP 1,550
Shinsegae 258,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 318,500 DN 500
SGBC 82,800 UP 5,600
SK Discovery 41,000 0
SamsungElec 67,700 UP 300
LS 59,300 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES145500 DN3500
GC Corp 189,000 UP 1,000
NHIS 11,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 610,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 162,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 41,650 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,360 UP 100
SKC 156,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 29,250 0
Ottogi 475,000 0
DongwonInd 248,000 UP 1,500
MERITZ SECU 6,720 UP 100
Hanssem 81,000 UP 900
KSOE 95,900 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,150 UP 500
HtlShilla 83,400 UP 400
MS IND 22,700 UP 950
OCI 102,500 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 49,400 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 47,700 UP 2,050
KorZinc 630,000 DN 20,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,180 DN 30
(MORE)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
Transition team slams gov't's lifting of social distancing rules
-
N.K. propaganda organs slam ongoing S. Korea-U.S. military drills
-
Disabled advocacy group to resume rush-hour subway protests