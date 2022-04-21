Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon offers condolences over death of former head of state auditor

All News 16:04 April 21, 2022

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of Hahn Seung-hun, a former head of the state auditor and famed human rights lawyer.

Moon visited a memorial altar for Hahn, who died at age 88 on Wednesday, at a hospital in Seoul and paid his respects, Moon's office said.

Hahn is known for his relentless devotion to the protection of those who faced political persecution under the dictatorial Park Chung-hee government.

He served as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection during the Kim Dae-jung government in 1998-1999.

When then President Roh Moo-hyun faced an impeachment trial in 2004, Hahn and Moon worked together as Roh's defense counsel.

Moon pays tribute to ex-state auditor chief

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!