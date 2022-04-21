Moon offers condolences over death of former head of state auditor
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of Hahn Seung-hun, a former head of the state auditor and famed human rights lawyer.
Moon visited a memorial altar for Hahn, who died at age 88 on Wednesday, at a hospital in Seoul and paid his respects, Moon's office said.
Hahn is known for his relentless devotion to the protection of those who faced political persecution under the dictatorial Park Chung-hee government.
He served as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection during the Kim Dae-jung government in 1998-1999.
When then President Roh Moo-hyun faced an impeachment trial in 2004, Hahn and Moon worked together as Roh's defense counsel.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
Transition team slams gov't's lifting of social distancing rules
-
N.K. propaganda organs slam ongoing S. Korea-U.S. military drills
-
Disabled advocacy group to resume rush-hour subway protests