S. Korean Bond Yields on April 21, 2022
All News 16:30 April 21, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.991 1.997 -0.6
2-year TB 2.719 2.758 -3.9
3-year TB 2.927 2.957 -3.0
10-year TB 3.296 3.313 -1.7
2-year MSB 2.734 2.747 -1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 3.647 3.662 -1.5
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
