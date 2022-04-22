Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:52 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling, opposition parties neglect 'cooperation' that they called for during presidential race (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Democratic Party adjusts speed of prosecution reform amid all-out criticism (Kookmin Daily)
-- Hawkish members of Democratic Party hold out despite criticism (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecution reform catches breath as war looms on deadline (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Democratic Party covers ears, pushes ahead with prosecution reform bill (Segye Times)
-- Around 10 first-term lawmakers of Democratic Party dominate prosecution reform debate (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Criticism escalates with Democratic Party on expediential play for prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party's arrogance falls into obsolescence (Hankyoreh)
-- Democratic Party depriving democracy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Loans of self-employed people from non-monetary institutions to be transferred to banks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bio-ventures knock on NASDAQ due to barriers of KOSDAQ (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Mayor Oh announces a major greening of the capital (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Plans for new presidential residence raise concerns (Korea Herald)
-- New BOK chief vows to overhaul economic policy framework (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!