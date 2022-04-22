Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling, opposition parties neglect 'cooperation' that they called for during presidential race (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Democratic Party adjusts speed of prosecution reform amid all-out criticism (Kookmin Daily)

-- Hawkish members of Democratic Party hold out despite criticism (Donga Ilbo)

-- Prosecution reform catches breath as war looms on deadline (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Democratic Party covers ears, pushes ahead with prosecution reform bill (Segye Times)

-- Around 10 first-term lawmakers of Democratic Party dominate prosecution reform debate (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Criticism escalates with Democratic Party on expediential play for prosecution reform (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Democratic Party's arrogance falls into obsolescence (Hankyoreh)

-- Democratic Party depriving democracy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Loans of self-employed people from non-monetary institutions to be transferred to banks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Bio-ventures knock on NASDAQ due to barriers of KOSDAQ (Korea Economic Daily)

