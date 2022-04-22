N.K. leader exchanges letters with S. Korean President Moon: state media
All News 06:42 April 22, 2022
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has exchanged letters with South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in earlier this week, state media reported Friday.
Kim received a letter from Moon on Wednesday, and sent a reply letter the next day, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
It said the two leaders held the same view that inter-Korean relations would "improve and develop" if the two sides continue to strive towards that goal.
