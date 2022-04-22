(LEAD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has exchanged letters with South Korea's outgoing President Moon Jae-in earlier this week in an "expression of their deep trust," state media reported Friday.
Kim received a "personal" letter from the South Korean president Wednesday and sent a reply letter the next day, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"Sharing the same view that the inter-Korean relations would improve and develop as desired and anticipated by the nation if the North and the South make tireless efforts with hope, the top leaders mutually extended warm greetings to the compatriots in the North and the South," it said in an English-language report.
In his letter, Moon expressed his intention of supporting efforts to make the joint declarations issued by the two Koreas the foundation for reunification even after his retirement, as Kim appreciated what the president has done for the "great cause of the nation," according to the KCNA.
Moon's five-year term is set to end May 9.
"The exchange of the personal letters between the top leaders of the North and the South is an expression of their deep trust," it added.
