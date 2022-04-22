(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 22)

In a bid to deal with the bill, the DPK tried to form an agenda coordination committee in a 4:2 structure of the ruling and opposition parties. To that end, the DPK attempted to fill a post, slotted for an independent, with Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, a former DPK member who is now an independent lawmaker. Yet, as Yang voiced reluctance to the bill, the DPK sought to replace her with Rep. Min Hyung-bae, who left the party in an apparent bid to be referred to the committee.