(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 22)

The DP already transferred Rep. Kim Jin-pyo, 75, a five-term lawmaker of the party and a member of the National Defense Committee, to the Legislation and Judiciary Committee to meet the requirements that the oldest member of lawmakers head the subcommittee. After passing the revisions by using its majority in the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, the DP currently holding 172 seats in the 300-member legislature is poised to put the revisions to a full vote in April before the new conservative administration is launched on May 10. Even if the current opposition People Power Party (PPP) tries to block the move with filibuster, the DP can pass the revisions by exploiting the National Assembly Act that allows any bills to be put to a voting if a legislative session is split into two or more to avoid an endless filibuster.