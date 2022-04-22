Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views

All News 09:04 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop superstars BTS' 2019 hit song "Boy With Luv" has become the group's first video to exceed 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

The song hit the milestone at about 5 p.m. Thursday, five months after surpassing 1.4 billion views in November, according to the group's agency Big Hit Music.

It became the first BTS music video to garner more than 1.5 billion views.

The upbeat track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, was released in April 2019 as part of the band's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona." After debuting at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart upon its release, the song was on the chart for eight consecutive weeks.

Including "Boy With Luv," the K-pop septet now has a total of 36 music videos that have garnered more than 100 million views.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on April 22, 2022, shows an image celebrating 1.5 billion YouTube views garnered by the music video of 2019 BTS hit "Boy With Luv." (Yonhap)

#BTS #music video #YouTube views
