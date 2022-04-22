'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to surpass 1.5 bln YouTube views
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop superstars BTS' 2019 hit song "Boy With Luv" has become the group's first video to exceed 1.5 billion views on YouTube.
The song hit the milestone at about 5 p.m. Thursday, five months after surpassing 1.4 billion views in November, according to the group's agency Big Hit Music.
It became the first BTS music video to garner more than 1.5 billion views.
The upbeat track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, was released in April 2019 as part of the band's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona." After debuting at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart upon its release, the song was on the chart for eight consecutive weeks.
Including "Boy With Luv," the K-pop septet now has a total of 36 music videos that have garnered more than 100 million views.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
Supreme Court strikes down guilty verdicts of 2 soldiers convicted for homosexual intercourse