Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 22, 2022
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/13 Rain 60
Incheon 16/13 Rain 60
Suwon 20/11 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 23/12 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 23/11 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 20/10 Rain 60
Gangneung 24/15 Sunny 20
Jeonju 24/12 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/11 Sunny 20
Jeju 25/13 Sunny 10
Daegu 29/10 Cloudy 20
Busan 21/12 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
Supreme Court strikes down guilty verdicts of 2 soldiers convicted for homosexual intercourse