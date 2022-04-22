Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/13 Rain 60

Incheon 16/13 Rain 60

Suwon 20/11 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 23/12 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 23/11 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 20/10 Rain 60

Gangneung 24/15 Sunny 20

Jeonju 24/12 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/11 Sunny 20

Jeju 25/13 Sunny 10

Daegu 29/10 Cloudy 20

Busan 21/12 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!