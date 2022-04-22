Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Transition team emphasizes denuclearization as Moon, Kim exchange letters

All News 09:20 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team called Friday for "peace and prosperity through denuclearization" after revelations that President Moon Jae-in exchanged letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"I believe it is a great cause of people to achieve peace and prosperity through denuclearization," a transition team official said, commenting on the exchange of letters between Moon and Kim.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim received a letter from Moon on Wednesday and sent a reply letter the next day.

In the letters, Kim thanked Moon for his efforts to improve relations, according to the KCNA.

It also said the two leaders shared the same view that inter-Korean relations would improve and develop if both sides make tireless efforts with hope.

