Military to resume reserve forces' field training on eased COVID-19 rules
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military will partially resume a field training program for the country's reserve forces in June, the defense ministry said Friday, in line with eased COVID-19 social distancing rules.
The annual field training for the 2.75 million-strong local reserve forces was called off for the first time in 52 years in 2020 due to the pandemic. Reservists had been required to undergo a training session every year for one to three days.
Effective June 2, they will be called to participate in field training and online programs running eight hours each, according to the ministry.
It added it will maintain strict virus prevention guidelines, including thorough swab tests and mask-wearing regulations.
On Monday, South Korea lifted most social distancing rules, except the mask mandate, in a major step toward pre-pandemic normalcy.
