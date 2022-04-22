Hyundai Motor Group wins 17 iF design awards this year
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it has received 17 awards at this year's International Forum (iF) Design Award competition, proving the "excellence" of the South Korean carmaker's models.
Hyundai Motor Co., Hyundai's independent Genesis brand and Hyundai's smaller affiliate Kia Corp. obtained 17 awards in the five categories of product, professional concept, interior architecture, communication and user interface, the group said in a statement.
In the product segment, Hyundai's Staria van, Kia's EV6 all-electric sedan and Genesis' GV60 pure electric SUV received the iF awards.
Organized by the International Forum Design GmbH, based in Hanover, Germany, the prestigious contest recognizes excellence in design in a wide range of fields.
This year, the iF jury members selected 73 best creations out of about 11,000 entries.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
Supreme Court strikes down guilty verdicts of 2 soldiers convicted for homosexual intercourse