8 insurers fined 1.76 bln won for collusion
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to impose a combined fine of 1.76 billion won (US$1.42 million) on eight insurance companies for colluding to fix bidding prices.
KB Insurance Co., six other non-life insurers and a local insurance consultancy colluded for the rental housing-related insurance bidding put forward by state housing developer Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH) in 2018, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
They colluded to intentionally offer low bidding prices or drop out of the bidding in order to let No. 4 industry player KB Insurance win contracts from LH twice.
Through the collusion, KB Insurance aimed to recoup 10 billion won in losses from a strong earthquake that struck the southeastern city of Pohang in 2017.
Along with the fine, the FTC has decided to lodge a complaint with the prosecution against KB Insurance and an insurance consultancy, as well as three of their executives.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
Minister nominee offers public apology over children's school admissions
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying report of deaths of volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
BTS' ' Fake Love' video tops 1.1 bln YouTube views
-
S. Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl to run for top int'l skating position
-
(LEAD) New infections below 100,000 for 4th day as omicron slows
-
(LEAD) New virus cases below 100,000 for 3rd day amid ebbing omicron wave