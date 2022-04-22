Greenpeace chief urges Yoon to reevaluate nuclear-focused decarbonization plan
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The leader of Greenpeace urged President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday to "reevaluate" his nuclear-focused decarbonization plan in a letter sent to him on the occasion of Earth Day.
Yoon's transition team is pushing to modify the country's carbon neutrality plans that the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration declared with a goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
The overhaul will likely include reversal of Moon's nuclear phase-out policy and changes in energy mix.
"We urge you to reevaluate whether nuclear energy could be safe, fast, and affordable enough to achieve the 1.5 degree C temperature goal," Greenpeace International Executive Director Norma Torres said in the letter.
She said, "Korea already has the highest nuclear power plant density in the world ... we wonder whether further nuclear expansion will be acceptable by the public."
Torres also said, "The unsolved nuclear waste problem is also a major issue you need to consider in your nuclear focused decarbonization plan."
South Korea, instead, needs a new, ambitious energy transition strategy to employ more renewable energy coupled with an ambitious fossil fuel and nuclear phase-out plan, according to her.
"Needless to say, your term from 2022 to 2027 is a critical time to decide whether Korea will pull its weight and therefore contribute to the global mission to prevent disastrous climate change in time or not," she said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
New virus cases fall below 100,000 as omicron wave ebbs
-
Supreme Court strikes down guilty verdicts of 2 soldiers convicted for homosexual intercourse