(LEAD) Rival parties accept Assembly speaker's compromise proposal on prosecution reform

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The rival parties accepted a compromise proposal on prosecution reform Friday, defusing tensions over the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s push for legislation that would strip the prosecution of investigative powers.
The floor leaders of the DP and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said they decided to accept the compromise deal brokered by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, and agreed to pass related bills in a plenary session next week.
"The DP held the general meeting and decided to accept the speaker's compromise," Rep. Park Hong-geun, the DP floor leader, said. "It is difficult to see that our thoughts are fully reflected, but we decided to complement insufficient parts in the proposal later."
PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong also announced the party's plan to accept the compromise.
"The speaker's proposal is actually something that the floor leaders of the two sides have agreed upon in our previous three or four meetings," he said.
Despite strong objections from the PPP, the DP has been pushing for the set of amendments to the Prosecutors' Office Act and the Criminal Procedure Act as part of efforts to reform the prosecution that has been accused of abusing its power for political and other purposes.
The DP, which controls a majority in the 300-member National Assembly, targeted to complete all legislative procedures and promulgate the legislation into law at the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing administration before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration next month, as Yoon could veto it as president.
Park's proposals reportedly call for separating the prosecution's powers of investigation and indictment, with the agency temporarily keeping its investigative right.
He suggested the prosecution's direct investigation be allowed in two types of crimes, instead of six. Park also proposed that if the capabilities of other investigative authorities' improve to a certain level, then the prosecution's investigative power should be abolished.
In line with lessening its investigative power, Park also called for reducing the number of special investigative departments in the prosecution from six to three and limiting the number of prosecutors.
