Supreme Court Justice Roh Tae-ak nominated as election watchdog chief
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Supreme Court Justice Roh Tae-ak was nominated Friday to head the National Election Commission (NEC), following the resignation offer by the current chairperson over the watchdog's mishandling of ballots for the March presidential election.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Meong-su picked Roh to replace Noh Jeong-hee, who tendered her resignation Monday following criticism over mishandling of ballots cast by COVID-19 patients during early voting for last month's election.
Kim praised Roh as a legal expert with "a wide range of trial experience" and well versed in the theory and practice of law. The nominee began his judicial career in 1990 and joined the Supreme Court in 2020.
The chief justice is expected to soon ask the National Assembly to hold a confirmation hearing for Roh.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark birth anniversary of grandfather
-
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media