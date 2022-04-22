Shinhan Financial Group Q1 net income up 16.6 pct. to 1.42 tln won
All News 13:51 April 22, 2022
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 1.42 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 16.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 1.9 trillion won, up 13.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.7 percent to 13.96 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.21 trillion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark birth anniversary of grandfather
-
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media
-
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM