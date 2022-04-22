Military reports 1,319 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:21 April 22, 2022
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 1,319 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 124,235.
The new cases included 901 from the Army, 176 from the Air Force, 97 from the Navy, 95 from the Marine Corps, 49 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and one from the ministry.
Currently, 8,093 military personnel are under treatment.
