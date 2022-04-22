Starting pitching carries Landers to KBO's best record in early going

The Landers have jumped out to a 15-2 record in the early days of the 2022 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season, sitting pretty in first place by 4.5 games over the Doosan Bears. And the Landers' starting rotation has accounted for 12 of those wins, by far more than any club this year. Their starters were responsible for 33 wins out of 66 in the entire 2021 season and the revamped staff this year is on pace to shatter that mark.

