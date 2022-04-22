SD Biosensor to buy Italian firm for 61.9 bln won
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc., a South Korean developer of COVID-19 test kits, said Friday it has signed a deal to buy an Italian medical device distributor for 61.9 billion won (US$49.8 million) in an effort to tap deeper into the European market.
The contract calls for SD Biosensor to acquire 50,000 shares of Relab SRL on June 30 this year, or a 100 percent stake in the company that also wholesales medical equipment, SD Biosensor said in a regulatory filing.
SD Biosensor, which is listed on South Korea's main bourse, said the purpose of the envisioned stake purchase is to "participate in the management" of the Italian company.
SD Biosensor has been seeking to expand its presence in Europe. In late March, it purchased German-based distributor Bestbion, a major distributor of diagnostic products in the German and Austrian market, for 16 billion won.
The Suwon-based company has also invested 188 billion won to expand its automated assembly line here to meet growing demand for its products amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
(END)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark birth anniversary of grandfather
-
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Biden likely to visit S. Korea from May 20-22: sources
-
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media