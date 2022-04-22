Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea asks N. Korea to explain fire at Kaesong industrial complex: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea has asked North Korea to provide an explanation over a fire outbreak at the now-shuttered Kaesong industrial complex but has received no response yet, the unification ministry said Friday.
On Thursday, the ministry said a fire was detected at around 2 p.m. at a factory in the industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong, which was shut down in 2016 in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests.
------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a recent letter to President Moon Jae-in that inter-Korean relations can improve as much as one wants if both sides make sincere efforts, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Kim sent the letter Thursday in response to a farewell letter that Moon sent the previous day as he prepared to leave office after a five-year term that included three summit meetings with Kim and two summits between Kim and then U.S. President Donald Trump.
------------
Transition team emphasizes denuclearization as Moon, Kim exchange letters
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team called Friday for "peace and prosperity through denuclearization" after revelations that President Moon Jae-in exchanged letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"I believe it is a great cause of people to achieve peace and prosperity through denuclearization," a transition team official said, commenting on the exchange of letters between Moon and Kim.
------------
Fire detected at Kaesong industrial complex in N. Korea
SEOUL -- A fire was detected at the now suspended Kaesong industrial complex, an inter-Korean factory park inside North Korea, on Thursday afternoon and was put out an hour later, the unification ministry said.
South Korea detected the fire at around 2 p.m. at one plant in the industrial complex located in the North Korean border city of Kaesong. The fire was extinguished at around 2:50 p.m., the Ministry of Unification said in a text message to reporters.
------------
Unification minister nominee negative about resuming inter-Korean tour program amid U.N. sanctions
SEOUL -- The nominee to serve as the incoming South Korean administration's point man on North Korea expressed a negative view Thursday about the resumption of the Mount Kumgang tour program, with international sanctions in place against the Kim Jong-un regime.
Kwon Young-se, tapped to lead the unification ministry handling Seoul-Pyongyang affairs, emphasized the need for the government to "clearly" take issue with North Korea's recent dismantlement of South Korean-built facilities in the mountain area on its east coast.
------------
Defense minister nominee says he does not advocate scrapping 2018 inter-Korean military deal
SEOUL -- Defense Minister nominee Lee Jong-sup has said he does not advocate scrapping a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement, a document showed Wednesday.
In written answers to lawmakers' questions, Lee said he instead plans to verify whether the terms of the agreement are being implemented faithfully to meet its aim of reducing tensions and building confidence between North and South Korea.
------------
N. Korea could employ tactical nukes to overcome military inferiority: expert
SEOUL -- North Korea could employ tactical nuclear arms in a contingency as part of efforts to offset its weaknesses in the face of the superior conventional military capabilities of South Korea and the United States, a government expert said Wednesday.
Lee Sang-min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA), made the remarks after North Korea recently claimed to have tested a new tactical guided weapon to enhance its tactical nuclear operations.
------------
N. Korea uncooperative on Seoul's bid to confirm fate of Mount Kumgang facilities: ministry
SEOUL -- North Korea still refuses to respond to Seoul's calls for explanation of the reported demolition of South Korean-built facilities at Mount Kumgang on its east coast, a government official here said Tuesday.
South Korea had asked the North twice earlier this month via the inter-Korean liaison hotline to confirm the status of the facilities, including the Haegumgang Hotel and the Ananti Golf and Spa Resort, amid signs of their removal.
------------
Seoul urges Pyongyang to stop provocations, resume dialogue
SEOUL -- The South Korean government called Monday on North Korea to cease tension-escalating activities and return to dialogue, a day after the report of the secretive country's latest key weapons test.
On Sunday, South Korea's military said the North launched two projectiles into the East Sea the previous day. North Korean state media had earlier reported that the country successfully test-fired a new tactical guided weapon to improve the efficiency of tactical nuclear operations.
------------
New S. Korean gov't to seek 'balanced' approach toward Pyongyang: FM nominee
SEOUL -- The incoming South Korean administration will push for a "balanced" approach toward North Korea, as the outgoing Moon Jae-in government's peace initiative has revealed its limit, the nominee to lead the foreign ministry said Monday.
"The Yoon Suk-yeol administration will pursue a balanced policy, based on common sense, toward North Korea," Park Jin told reporters, as he appeared for the first time at his interim office in central Seoul since being nominated to the post. He is using the office for preparations for the National Assembly's confirmation hearing, the date of which has yet to set.
(END)
