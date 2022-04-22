Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 15:00 April 22, 2022

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

April 18 -- U.S. envoy says allies to respond 'decisively' to N. Korea's provocative acts

N. Korea's preparations for military parade appear to be in full swing: source

New S. Korean gov't to seek 'balanced' approach toward Pyongyang: FM nominee

19 -- N. Korea uncooperative on Seoul's bid to confirm fate of Mount Kumgang facilities: ministry

20 -- Yoon has private dinner with U.S. envoy for N. Korea

Defense minister nominee says he does not advocate scrapping 2018 inter-Korean military deal

21 -- Unification minister nominee negative about resuming inter-Korean tour program amid U.N. sanctions

Fire detected at Kaesong industrial complex in N. Korea

22 -- N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae

N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media

S. Korea asks N. Korea to explain fire at Kaesong industrial complex: ministry
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!