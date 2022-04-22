Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 April 22, 2022

DOOSAN 95,500 DN 2,500
DL 60,200 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,200 UP 100
KIA CORP. 79,800 DN 100
GCH Corp 22,000 DN 450
LotteChilsung 194,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,210 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 295,500 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 69,900 UP 2,800
SamsungElec 67,000 DN 700
NHIS 10,900 DN 150
DongwonInd 248,500 UP 500
SK Discovery 41,300 UP 300
LS 59,400 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES140000 DN5500
GC Corp 184,000 DN 5,000
GS E&C 41,350 DN 300
DB HiTek 71,400 DN 1,800
CJ 88,400 DN 400
LX INT 37,900 UP 800
DongkukStlMill 19,950 UP 750
TaihanElecWire 1,850 UP 55
Hyundai M&F INS 33,550 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 596,000 DN 14,000
KPIC 159,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,240 DN 120
SKC 152,500 DN 3,500
GS Retail 28,900 DN 350
Ottogi 467,000 DN 8,000
MERITZ SECU 6,620 DN 100
HDC-OP 15,100 UP 300
Hanssem 80,700 DN 300
KSOE 96,300 UP 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,300 DN 850
MS IND 22,450 DN 250
OCI 101,500 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 47,700 0
Hanmi Science 49,000 DN 400
KorZinc 621,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,150 DN 30
