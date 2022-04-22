KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 82,300 DN 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 85,600 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 167,500 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 52,500 DN 1,100
S-Oil 105,500 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 389,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 195,500 DN 1,000
HMM 27,400 DN 500
HYUNDAI WIA 67,400 DN 2,800
KumhoPetrochem 152,500 0
Mobis 213,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,400 DN 600
S-1 68,500 DN 1,000
ZINUS 66,100 DN 400
Hanchem 235,500 DN 1,000
DWS 60,100 DN 300
KEPCO 21,450 DN 250
SamsungSecu 40,000 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 23,650 DN 650
SKTelecom 61,600 DN 400
SNT MOTIV 50,200 DN 400
HyundaiElev 36,400 DN 400
DONGSUH 27,600 0
SamsungEng 24,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 6,650 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 33,050 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 25,400 UP 250
KT 36,200 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL32800 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 17,000 DN 100
LG Uplus 14,700 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,350 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,165 DN 70
Hanon Systems 11,650 DN 100
SK 265,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 32,000 DN 950
Handsome 37,150 DN 350
(MORE)
-
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
-
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
-
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
-
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
-
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark birth anniversary of grandfather
-
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
-
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
-
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media