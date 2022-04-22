KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 20,900 DN 300
COWAY 69,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,800 DN 500
IBK 11,600 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,800 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 21,150 DN 600
Doosanfc 36,500 DN 1,150
NAVER 300,000 DN 9,500
Kakao 92,000 DN 1,600
TKG Huchems 22,850 DN 200
NCsoft 422,500 DN 14,500
KIWOOM 96,600 DN 1,800
DSME 26,150 DN 600
LG Display 18,650 UP 50
HDSINFRA 6,450 DN 30
DWEC 6,560 UP 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,950 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 412,500 UP 9,000
KEPCO KPS 37,800 DN 1,000
LGH&H 930,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 486,000 DN 17,000
KEPCO E&C 75,200 DN 3,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,450 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 2,000
KT&G 82,000 UP 600
Celltrion 159,000 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 173,500 DN 1,000
GS 44,100 UP 50
CJ CGV 28,000 UP 250
LIG Nex1 78,600 UP 2,200
Fila Holdings 34,050 DN 950
KIH 74,500 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,750 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 3,105 DN 10
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,700 DN 700
AMOREPACIFIC 168,500 UP 1,000
SK Innovation 218,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 19,550 DN 950
BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to join CPTPP trade agreement
Gov't to determine whether to lift outdoor mask mandate in early May: interior minister
Arms agency chief lukewarm on sending tanks, jets to Ukraine, cites training requirements
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark birth anniversary of grandfather
S. Korea successfully test-launched two SLBMs earlier this week: gov't sources
Acting top U.S. envoy voices concern over S. Korea's move to legislate network usage fees
Eating at cinemas, indoor sports facilities to be allowed from next week: PM
(2nd LD) N.K. leader says inter-Korean ties can improve as much as one wants: Cheong Wa Dae
(LEAD) N.K. leader exchanges letters with President Moon: state media