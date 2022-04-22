KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 33,450 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 61,900 UP 1,600
Hansae 26,300 DN 650
Youngone Corp 49,850 0
CSWIND 62,800 DN 1,400
GKL 15,300 DN 200
KOLON IND 62,300 UP 200
HanmiPharm 305,000 DN 500
Meritz Financial 38,000 DN 600
BNK Financial Group 8,040 UP 60
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY352 50 DN200
emart 137,500 0
KOLMAR KOREA 46,350 DN 450
PIAM 49,550 DN 1,950
HANJINKAL 56,300 DN 1,700
SKCHEM 126,500 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG TNC 426,000 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 502,000 DN 11,000
SKBS 127,500 DN 4,500
WooriFinancialGroup 16,200 0
KakaoBank 43,600 DN 1,450
Doosan Bobcat 42,300 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,900 UP 400
DoubleUGames 50,700 DN 800
CUCKOO 19,000 DN 100
MANDO 54,500 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 DN 5,000
Netmarble 99,900 DN 2,100
KRAFTON 250,000 DN 8,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,700 DN 100
ORION 94,100 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 DN 300
COSMAX 84,300 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 179,500 DN 500
HYBE 254,500 DN 6,500
SK ie technology 127,500 UP 2,000
LG Energy Solution 436,500 DN 500
DL E&C 60,900 UP 800
kakaopay 118,000 DN 2,500
SKSQUARE 55,400 DN 900
